Three killed in western Iowa crash on Highway 59

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened in a crash on U.S. Highway 59 in western Iowa that left three people dead Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says a van driven by 52-year-old Penny Husebus of Defiance crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on in Crawford County near Defiance. Troopers say Husebus and two passengers in the other vehicle, 42-year-old Ericka Dionicio and 48-year-old Maria Garcia Hernandez both of Denison, died in the crash.

The SUV driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s not yet know if the weather played a role in the accident. The accident happened around 5 a.m. when temperatures were below zero, there was light snow, and there were icy road conditions in some areas.