Three people from Ottumwa and Bloomfield die in Henry County accident

Dense fog is being blamed for a multi-vehicle pile-up that killed three people and injured five Sunday morning in southeast Iowa.

The state patrol says a semi jacknifed and tipped onto its side, blocking both eastbound lanes of Highway 34 in Henry County west of Mount Pleasant. A minivan and a car came along. Neither could stop and both hit the overturned truck. The van’s driver was killed, 74-year-old Vicki Morrow of Ottumwa, as were two of her passengers, Daniel and Kathryn Yutzy, both 44 and from Bloomfield.

Of the five people hurt, one is in critical condition. The other four were treated and released from the hospital.