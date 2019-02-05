Four of six members of Iowa delegation reveal guests for Trump’s speech tonight

Four of the Iowans who serve in congress have announced who they’ve invited to use their guest ticket to tonight’s State of the Union address.

First District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque, has invited a furloughed federal employee. Jesse Wegner of West Union is president of the Iowa Association of Farm Service Agency County Office Employees. FSA employees were called into work during the recent federal government shutdown.

Second District Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, has invited Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Chapman. A Clinton firefighter recently died and another fireman was seriously injured in a recent grain bin fire. Loebsack says the gesture is meant to show gratitude to those who serve and sacrifice for their communities.

Third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, is using her guest ticket to highlight the need to improve access to mental health services. Axne’s guest in the House gallery is Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is giving his State of the Union ticket to his wife, Barbara. The two other Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation have not announced who their guests will be tonight.