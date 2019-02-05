Iowa State holds off Oklahoma

The 17th ranked Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first half to take down Oklahoma 75-74 Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Cyclones are the first team in the Big 12 to seven league wins this season and are on a four-game win streak heading back to Ames for this weekend’s contest against TCU.

Lindell Wigginton led the Cyclones with 17 points as they improved to 7-3 in the league race.

“We were a little sluggish coming out and I just wanted to bring some energy”, said Wigginton. “I had a good shoot around and I felt good sand they were going in tonight.”

Iowa State led by as much as seven in the second half, but the Sooners wiped it out to tie it at 69-69 with 1:44 left. Marial Shayok’s 3-pointer with 1:16 to go gave ISU a lead it would not relinquish, as the Cyclones made 3-of-4 at the line to seal the win.