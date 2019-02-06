Icy road conditions cited in fatal accidents in Buchanan and Des Moines County

Slick roads are blamed in two separate — but similar — deadly crashes in eastern Iowa on Tuesday.

The state patrol says a car lost control on Highway 20 in Buchanan County and slid through the median, colliding with an oncoming semi. The car’s driver was killed.

In Des Moines County, an SUV and a semi collided head-on on Highway 61, killing the SUV’s driver. He’s identified as 30-year-old Demarco Thornton of Rock Island, Illinois. In that case, too, state troopers say the driver of the SUV lost control on the ice and crossed the center line.