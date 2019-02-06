Man shot by railroad police released from Mason City hospital

A Mason City man who was shot by a railroad officer is now out of the hospital two months after the shooting.

Thirty-year-old Nathan Olson was released Friday from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. State investigators say Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Olson near a railroad crossing in northwestern Mason City for trespassing on UP property on November 29th and an altercation ensued before Miner shot Olsen.

Police have not said whether Olson was armed or released the extent of his injuries. Miner is still on paid administrative leave pending completion of the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Once the DCI completes that investigation, they’ll forward the results to the county attorney who will then review the case.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)