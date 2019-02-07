Alta Vista woman guilty of first-degree murder in son’s death

Twenty-one-year-old Cheyanne Harris, of Alta Vista, had been found guilty in the 2017 death of her infant son.

Jurors returned a verdict of first-degree murder and child endangerment only four hours after closing arguments Wednesday afternoon. The defense argued Harris could be convicted of child endangerment causing death but fought the murder charge. First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Harris’s sentencing is tentatively scheduled for February 19th. Authorities found her four-month-old son, Sterling Koehn, dead in a swing seat in a bedroom on August 30, 2017. Sterling’s father, Zachary, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fall.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)