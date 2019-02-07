Judge rules Christian group at U-I should keep registered status

A U.S. District Court judge says the University of Iowa was wrong to take away the registered status of a Christian student group.

The school pulled the status of the group Business Leaders In Christ or BLINC after the organization barred a gay student from a leadership position. Judge Stephanie Rose had granted a temporary injunction restoring the groups status, and now has issued a permanent injunction banning the university from rejecting the status of the group.

She ruled the university unevenly applies its human rights policy by allowing other groups to limit membership based on religious views, race, sex and other protected characteristics. Being a registered student group allows them to access to mandatory funds the students themselves contribute to the school.

A university spokesperson says it plans to follow the court’s decision.