Clear Lake police search for memorabilia stolen from family of Ritchie Valens

Clear Lake police are asking for the public’s help in finding heirlooms the family of rocker Ritchie Valens missing after the Winter Dance Party festivities last week.

The Clear Lake Police Department on Sunday responded to the theft report of two picture collages and one movie poster belonging to the Valens family. The items were reportedly taken from the Best Western Motor Lodge in Clear Lake on Saturday from a conference room during a family luncheon.

The return of the items is a primary concern for the family, saying they are precious heirlooms, with the actual value still being determined. If anybody has any information about this case, they are asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department

Valens died in the plane crash along with Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and the pilot following a show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on February 3, 1959.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)