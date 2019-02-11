Cresco man seriously injured, horse killed in Howard County accident

A Northeast Iowa man has been seriously injured in an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy and a vehicle near Cresco.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 45th Street and Timber Avenue in rural Howard County. A horse and buggy driven by 23-year-old Phillip Yoder of Cresco, turned left in front of an oncoming vehicle driven by 50-year-old Steven Jensen of Cresco.

The vehicle struck and killed the horse. Yoder was thrown out of the buggy; he was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, with serious head injuries. A condition report on Yoder was not available.

Jensen and his passenger were not hurt.

(By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)