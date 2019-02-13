Drake holds off Southern Illinois

Led by 20 points and critical plays down the stretch from D.J. Wilkins , the Drake University men’s basketball team propelled itself to a 72-69 at Southern Illinois.

Wilkins matched a career-high with 20 points, none bigger than his final five points of the game as he converted on a crucial three-point play and a pair of free throws in the waning moments of the Bulldogs’ 19th win of the season.

“I’m proud of our guys, they battled start-to-finish,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “They didn’t get rattled and we had multiple guys step up to make free throws and clinch it for us.”

Brady Ellingson added 17 points on 3-of-5 three-point shooting and also converted on a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds remaining. Nick McGlynn continued his tear through the Missouri Valley Conference with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 8-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 19-7 overall.