Two dead in Polk County house fire

The cause of a deadly house fire in central Iowa is under investigation.

The house is located in Polk County between Ankeny and Des Moines. The sheriff’s office says 9-1-1 calls about the fire were made shortly before 4:30 this morning.

The Polk county Sheriff’s Department spokesman says two bodies of adults were found inside the home. No further information about the victims was released. Firefighters from Johnston, Ankeny and two other departments responded to the blaze.

The house was destroyed.