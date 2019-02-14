Don’t get love in your eyes and fall for a Valentine’s dating scam

Iowans who are searching for that special someone through an online dating service are being warned about Valentine’s Day scammers.

Bess Ellenson, at the Better Business Bureau, says e-daters need to use caution, especially if the person you’re chatting with starts to mention a crisis in their life that requires some kind of financial help. Ellenson says, “People fall for it because they believe this person actually exists, and either after a payment is made, or a couple of payments are made, the person usually tends to disappear.”

Ellenson says there are other red flags you should watch for if you’re trying to find love online. “If the person is really trying to move too fast, or just suddenly gets off the site, they’ll still communicate with you, but they just no longer have an online profile,” Ellenson says. “They like to talk about trust. That’s usually the first step in getting them to give them money.”

Other possible warning signs include profile photos that look too manicured or if the person keeps finding ways to put off meeting face-to-face.