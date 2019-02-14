Former Iowa Finance Authority Director working at ISU sportings events

The fired director of the Iowa Finance Authority has been working at Iowa State University events.

ISU spokesman, John McCarroll issued a statement saying David Jamison is not an employee of the university. McCarroll says the university has a contract with Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to provide support personnel for Iowa State University football and basketball games. He says CSC selects and hires its own employees and generally determines which of its employees provide services to the university and the university understands that Jamison is currently an employee of CSC and has on occasion been assigned as a parking attendant and usher.

State Auditor Rob Sand issued a statement saying it is “jaw dropping” that Iowa State has knowingly and repeatedly allowed Dave Jamison’s employment on their premises when his sexual harassment just cost Iowa taxpayers $4.1 millions.

That settlement was paid to two women whose claims were part of the reason Jamison was fired. Sand was the only member of the State Appeal Board to vote against the settlement.