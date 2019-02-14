Man in prison charged with killing his wife in Waterloo

A Waterloo man is charged in the death of his wife more than a year after her body was found in a local cemetery.

Police say 28-year-old Frederick Williams was arrested on warrants Wednesday for first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The body of 40-year-old Lakisha Owens Williams was discovered January 26th, 2018 in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She had been missing five days and the autopsy determined she died of a homicide. Williams is currently in the Clarinda Correctional Facility for an unrelated parole violation.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)