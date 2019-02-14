Waukee man going to prison for possessing thousands of child porn images

A Waukee man is sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Forty-one-year-old Jay Robert Sebben pleaded guilty in June to receipt of child pornography and admitted that he received images from the internet of children being sexually assaulted. He had a collection of more than 10,000 photos and 400 videos of child pornography that included children as young as three.

Sebben was a systems administrator at the Iowa Air National Guard at the time he was charged. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison and ordered to pay $27,000 dollars in restitution to the victims in the pornography.