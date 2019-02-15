Former IFA director will no longer work at Iowa State University events

The fired director of the Iowa Finance Authority will no longer be working at Iowa State University events.

Iowa State University spokesman, John McCarroll confirmed Thursday that David Jamison — who was fired by the governor for sexual harassment — had been working as a parking attendant and usher at football and basketball games.

Jamison worked for Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), which provides support personnel for the events. That revelation led to criticism from State Auditor Rob Sand who said it was “jaw dropping” that ISU allowed Jamison on their premises when his sexual harassment cost Iowa taxpayers a $4.1 million legal settlement.

McCarroll said today that CSC informed the school that Jamison would no longer be assigned to ISU events. McCarroll did not say why CSC made the decision.