Whitaker stays in Department of Justice as senior counselor

Iowa native Matt Whitaker has been named a senior counselor in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ankeny attorney Matt Whitaker served as the department’s chief of staff when Jeff Sessions was attorney general. President Trump named Whitaker acting attorney general when Sessions resigned. The U.S. Senate confirmed William Barr as the next attorney general this week.

Whitaker is now working in the U.S. Department of Justice office that oversees civil litigation, including civil rights, anti-trust and environmental cases.