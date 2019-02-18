Investigators trying to find cause of fatal house fire in Oskaloosa

It’s still not known what caused a weekend house fire in southeast Iowa that left a young boy dead.

When Oskaloosa firefighters arrived at the home on Friday night, they were told seven-year-old David Fogle was trapped in the basement. The boy’s mother, Angelia Wells, had tried to get to him, unsuccessfully, and was badly burned. Firefighters did eventually rescue the child but he died later at the hospital. Two other children made it out safely.

The Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team is collecting donations for the family.