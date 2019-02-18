Winter storm linked to 3 deaths in Grundy County and Cedar Rapids

The weekend’s winter weather is blamed in at least three deaths in the state.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says a car went out of control on Highway 14 on Sunday afternoon, crossed the center line and collided with a semi. Both people in the car were killed. Deputies say the area had gotten about six inches of snow and the road was slick.

Police in Cedar Rapids say officers responded after someone found a man’s body, face down outside on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say it appeared he’d been there for some time and was frozen.

Foul play is not suspected.