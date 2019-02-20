Madrid woman charged with stealing lottery tickets

A Madrid woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of lottery tickets from the convenience store where she worked.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has charged Taylor Wiese with four felony counts of theft of a lottery ticket and one felony count of second-degree theft. The DCI says a routine audit found more than $3,500 in pull-tab tickets were missing from the machine at the Git-N-Go store in Madrid.

The DCI identified Wiese as a suspect and during an interview she admitted to stealing the tickets when she had worked at the store.