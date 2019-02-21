Canned meat from Cedar Falls store recalled

Canned meat that was recently sold at a Cedar Falls business is being recalled as a precaution.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the voluntary recall of canned beef products from Steege’s Meat Market and Catering. The affected products were produced between January 2016 and January 2019 and are packaged in pint glass jars bearing a “Steege’s Canned Beef” retail label.

Company officials say a packaging issue could cause botulism, if the product is consumed. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)