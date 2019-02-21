Heavy snow leads to collapse of roof of Waterloo elementary school

Classes at a Waterloo elementary school were called off today after part of the building’s roof collapsed under heavy snow.

Architects and engineers have been called in to assess the damage at Lowell Elementary School and determine repair costs. According to Waterloo School District officials, a portion of the roof caved in above a classroom Wednesday morning, under the weight of heavy snow.

The city of Waterloo has received 26.2 inches of snow so far this month, already an all-time February record. The weather caused classes to be canceled district-wide on Wednesday, so no one was injured when the collapse occurred.

District officials are planning to resume classes at Lowell on Friday.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo/Oelwein)