Grundy Center man dies after tree falls on him

A man from northern Iowa suffered fatal injuries during tree cutting incident, Thursday afternoon in southwest Iowa.

Emergency crews in Taylor County responded to an area near the intersection of Highway 2 and Lake Road east of Bedford, at around 3:55 p.m., after receiving a report about a man that was injured in a logging accident. Authorities said 24-year old, Johnathan Hindman, of Grundy Center, was attempting to get his chainsaw unstuck when a tree fell and struck and killed him.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiners in Ankeny.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)