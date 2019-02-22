Iowa State looks to bounce back at TCU

Iowa State bounced back with key road victories after their first two home losses and the Cyclones will hope for similar success on Saturday when they visit TCU.

The Cyclones are 8-5 in the Big-12 and 19-7 overall after a 73-69 loss to Baylor and dropped the first game to the Horned Frogs in Ames two weeks ago.

“I’m ticked off right now but we play better when I am like this”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “We will be ready to roll.”

Better rebounding is a must. The Cyclones were out rebounded by Baylor 44-28 and the Bears had 18 offensive rebounds.

“If we are right we can beat anybody but if we are not right clearly we can get beat by anyone too”, said junior forward Michael Jacobson. “I don’t think it is anything physical or talent wise or anything like that. I think it is more mental than anything.”