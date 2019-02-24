Drake still tied for Missouri Valley lead after loss at Illinois State

Drake erased a 13 point deficit but came up short at Illinois State 67-60 as the Bulldogs fall to 10-6 in Missouri Valley play.

The Bulldogs misfired on a couple of key free throws down the stretch as they had their four game winning streak snapped.

“We missed some opportunities with some point blank layups and things that really hurt us when we had a chance to get over the hump”, said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “They were at crucial times and that was was unfortunate.”

Drake’s loss combined with Loyola’s loss at Southern Illinois means the Bulldogs, Ramblers and Missouri State are tied for the Valley lead with a week remaining.

Drake closes out its home schedule against Indiana State on Wednesday night.