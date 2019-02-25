Shooting victim near Cedar Rapids school dies, no arrests made

Cedar Rapids police say a shooting that left a man wounded last week is now a homicide case.
Officers say 20-year-old Tenacious Harris died Sunday morning at a Cedar Rapids hospital.
Harris was found suffering from a gunshot wound last Tuesday night in a car near Franklin Middle School.
Investigators recovered shell casings in an alley near the shooting scene.
They do not believe the shooting was a random act. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids police or Linn County Crime Stoppers.