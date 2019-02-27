Gary Dolphin will return to Iowa broadcasts

Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for University of Iowa Athletics, today announced it will reinstate play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin beginning with coverage of football spring practice. Dolphin will also return for the 2019-2020 football and men’s basketball seasons.

The reinstatement decision, like the suspension, was made by Learfield’s Hawkeye Sports Properties, following collaborative engagement with the Iowa Athletics Department. Dolphin has served as “Voice of the Hawkeyes” since 1996.

Dolphin was suspended on Friday through the remainder of the men’s basketball season for an inappropriate comment during the Feb. 19 broadcast of the Iowa men’s basketball game against Maryland.