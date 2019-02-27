Iowa’s Fran McCaffery suspended following post game rant

University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta announced on Wednesday a two-game suspension of head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery for unsportsmanlike comments directed at an official following Iowa’s loss at Ohio State Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. The suspension includes Iowa’s next two games at home against Rutgers and at Wisconsin.

The Big Ten Conference supports the University of Iowa’s suspension and announced that the institution will be fined $10,000 as a result of violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, in addition to issuing a public reprimand.

“Following the basketball game at Ohio State, Coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room,” said Barta. “Fran’s comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men’s basketball program.

“Fran immediately accepted responsibility for his comments and understands the severe implications of his remarks. Fran fully understands this suspension and penalty imposed by the Big Ten Conference. Fran continues to have my full support moving forward.”

“I am in total agreement with the suspension by Iowa Athletics and the fine levied by the Big Ten Conference,” said McCaffery. “My comments directed toward a game official were regretful. I apologize to Big Ten Conference officials, Iowa Athletics, my players and staff, and the tremendous Hawkeye fans. This behavior is not acceptable and I take full responsibility for my inappropriate comments.”