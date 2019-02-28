Women sent to prison for selling Rx drugs in southwest Iowa

A woman has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling prescription drugs in southwest Iowa.

Devon Miller was arrested in July of 2017 after a 3:30 a.m. traffic stop in Mills County. Prosecutors say Miller did not have a drivers license, she gave a fake name and 100 pills were found when were car was searched.

She was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances while in possession of a handgun. Authorities say the pills were primarily Oxycodone, Adderall and Hydrocodone.