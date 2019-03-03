Pompeo and Branstad in Iowa for ag-related events

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Des Moines for a variety of events on Monday, including a speech to farm and agribusiness leaders.

A state department spokesman says Pompeo will discuss how the agency “serves American economic interests through the promotion of American exports.” His visit comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators seek to end a trade dispute that’s been a financial hit on Iowa farmers. Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, the Trump Administration’s Ambassador to China, is back in Iowa for Pompeo’s visit.

Pompeo is scheduled to tour Corteva Research facilities in Johnston, speak to members of the Future Farmers of America and meet with high school students interested in public service careers. Pompeo will also meet with Governor Kim Reynolds.

Pompeo’s visit comes on the same day Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is in Iowa. Hogan, a Republican, has held out the possibility he might challenge President Trump’s re-election. Governor Reynolds will appear with Hogan over the noon-hour Monday at an event organized by the bipartisan National Governors Association. Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a potential Democratic candidate for president, is scheduled to be there as well.