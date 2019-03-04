Radio Iowa

Accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts requests change of venue for trial

Cristhian Rivera (KCRG TV photo)

Lawyers for the man charged in last summer’s murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts are requesting a change of venue for his trial.

The defense team for 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera filed a motion asking a judge to move the case out of Poweshiek County because of too much media coverage of the case. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was reported missing July 18th after she didn’t return from a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Rivera was arrested a month later and charged in her kidnapping and murder. His attorneys seek a venue where the “minority population is substantially represented.”

Authorities say Rivera is from Mexico and was in the country illegally.