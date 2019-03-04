Accused murderer of Mollie Tibbetts requests change of venue for trial

Lawyers for the man charged in last summer’s murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts are requesting a change of venue for his trial.

The defense team for 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera filed a motion asking a judge to move the case out of Poweshiek County because of too much media coverage of the case. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was reported missing July 18th after she didn’t return from a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Rivera was arrested a month later and charged in her kidnapping and murder. His attorneys seek a venue where the “minority population is substantially represented.”

Authorities say Rivera is from Mexico and was in the country illegally.