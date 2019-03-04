Drake’s D.J. Wilkins sidelined with a broken ankle

Drake overcame the loss of star point guard Nick Norton in the opening moments of league play to earn a share of the Missouri Valley title and now face a similar challenge heading into the conference tournament.

Freshman guard D.J. Wilkins will miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle suffered with nine minutes remaining in Saturday’s win at Missouri State. Wilkins averaged just over 11 points per game and also is second on the team in steals.

The Bulldogs are the two seed in the tournament and will play either Illinois State or Evansville on Friday night.