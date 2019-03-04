Investigators say fire that injured 2 in Oelwein was intentionally set

Two people were hurt in a weekend house fire in northeast Iowa, a fire investigators now say was intentionally set.

At about 11:30 pm Saturday, Independence fire crews responded to a blaze at a local residence. Two people were injured in the fire. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their names and conditions have not yet been released.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Shane Heins of Oelwein on Sunday, on a charge of first-degree arson, for allegedly starting the house fire. The arrest was made after the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DCI executed a search warrant at 218 3rd Avenue NW in Oelwein.

No other information on the fire, including the extent of damages to the home and the manner in which the fire was started, were available.

(By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)