Man shot and killed by Des Moines police investigating stolen car

Update at 11 a.m.:

Police have now identified the man who was killed as 36- year-old Des Moines resident Luke Anthony Swann.

Des Moines police have identified the three officers who fired shots as Senior Police Officer Brian Buck, Senior Police Officer Brian Minnehan, and Senior Police Officer Ryan Steinkamp.

Officer Buck has served with the Des Moines Police Department since 2010. Officers Steinkamp and Minnehan have both served with the Des Moines Police Department since 2015. The police department says the shooting was captured on the body camera video of the officers, but it is evidence in the investigation and is not being released at this time.

Previous story:

Des Moines police say an officer shot and killed a man early this morning.

Officers were called to a shooting scene just before 4 a.m. where a man said his car was stolen by two men, one of whom shot him in the leg.

Police found the car minutes later and followed it until it parked. Three people got out and fled on foot. Officers pursued and one suspect with a gun confronted them. Officers opened fire and killed him.

The other two suspects were arrested. No names were released.