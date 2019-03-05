Law officer found unresponsive in patrol car due to likely opioid exposure

A Fort Dodge police officer may have been exposed to fentanyl while making an arrest during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

During the traffic stop, the responding officer handled an unknown substance and began feeling lightheaded.

Medics were summoned to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center to examine him.

Upon arrival, the medics and police officer discovered the officer to be lethargic and unresponsive in his patrol vehicle.

The officer was transported to Unity Point Hospital and was given at least two doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Additional doses were administered after arriving in the hospital emergency room.

The officer quickly recovered and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City