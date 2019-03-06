Iowa assistant Reese Morgan retiring

Reese Morgan, a member of the University of Iowa football coaching staff for 19 years, has announced his retirement. The announcement came Wednesday from head coach Kirk Ferentz. Morgan will step away prior to spring practice.

“On behalf of our coaches, players and fans, I want to wish Reese and Jo the best in this well-deserved retirement,” said Ferentz. “Always the professional, Reese’s entire life has been dedicated to education and coaching. I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside him and appreciative of what he has meant to our players, our program, and the University of Iowa.”

Morgan, 68, has coached Iowa’s defensive line for the past seven seasons. He previously coached Iowa’s offensive line (2003-11) after serving as recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach (2000-02).

Iowa has posted a 151-91 record over the past 19 seasons with Morgan on staff, appearing in 16 bowl games, including 11 January contests, and the 2015 Big Ten Conference championship game. Iowa earned a share of the Big Ten title in 2002 and 2004. The Hawkeyes have finished in the Big Ten’s first division in 16 of the past 18 years.

“A genuine and authentic person, Reese handled every challenge we threw his way in magnificent fashion. Every player and coach who had the opportunity to work with Reese Morgan is much better for it,” said Ferentz. “It’s like losing a great player – Reese’s shoes will be hard to fill.”