Charles City nurse charged with taking and tampering with drugs

A Charles City nurse anesthetist has been indicted on drug charges while on the job at Floyd County Medical Center.

Court documents say Christopher Scott West gained access to fetanyl and sufentanil and used them for his own use from February 2018 to September 7, 2018. West concealed his actions by cutting tamper-proof paper around the vials, siphoning out the substance and replacing the liquid with another substance. West glued the vials shut and returned them to secure storage.

In September, West administered anesthesia to a patient undergoing laparoscopic surgery and used the left over substance for his own use. The patient suffered complications and required additional time in the hospital.

He’s being charged with tampering with a consumer product, acquiring and attempting to acquire a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a fire arm by a drug user.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)