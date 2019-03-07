Clermont business accused of illegally selling medical marijuana products

Authorities in northeast Iowa raided a business in the town of Clermont on Wednesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s department says T’s Brick City Spa was allegedly selling CBD oil and CBD edible candy. Law enforcement says the sale of the products violated Iowa Code which regulates the use of medical marijuana products. The sale of cannabis-based products is only allowed at five locations in the state.

The sheriff’s department reminds residents it is also illegal to posses the product. Authorities say the case remains an active investigation.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)