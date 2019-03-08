Man arrested in Storm Lake sent to federal prison on drug charges

A 37-year-old man from Cherokee has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on drug charges.

State prison records show Raymond Andrew Kerns had seven felony convictions in Pottawattamie, Ida and Cherokee Counties in the past six years. In September, he pleaded guilty in federal court to possession and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kerns was arrested in Storm Lake a year ago. Prosecutors say he was trying to meet with another meth dealer at the time. Kerns was responsible for selling about three pounds of meth in the Cherokee area, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.