Cyclones top Texas, advance to Big 12 Women’s title game

No. 19 Iowa State (25-7) is headed to the title game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship after a dramatic 75-69 victory over No. 21 Texas (23-9) Sunday evening at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Cyclones advance to the title game for the first time since 2013 and will meet up with No. 1 Baylor tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

Iowa State had a fantastic first quarter to build up a 16-point lead, but Texas slowly and methodically chipped away before tying it up at 64-64 with 3:22 to play. Led by Alexa Middleton’s best game as a Cyclone, the Cyclones responded with a 7-0 run to get back ahead for good and continue their stay in Oklahoma City.

Middleton finished with a season-high 24 points, her second 20-point game of the season and her most as a Cyclone. Bridget Carleton notched 17, with seven coming in the fourth quarter, and got a double-double with 10 rebounds. Ashley Joens also had a double-double, the first of her career with 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.