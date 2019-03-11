Hawkeyes drop regular season finale as Huskers rally from big deficit

Nebraska overcame a 16-point second-half deficit — and nine-point deficit with 50 seconds to play — to down the University of Iowa men’s basketball team, 93-91, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Arena.

The Hawkeyes finish the regular season at 21-9, 10-10 in Big Ten play.

Iowa led 37-31 at the half — its first halftime lead in eight games — before scoring the first 10 points of the second half to build a 47-31 lead.

Iowa led 74-65 with 50 seconds remaining before the Huskers made a furious comeback.

The Huskers traded 3s for 2s on consecutive possessions, using 3-pointers from Glynn Watson, Jr., and Palmer to close to within 78-74 with 38 seconds left. Following an Iowa turnover, Amir Harris made two free throws to get Nebraska to within 78-76 with 29 seconds to play.

Iowa led 80-76 following two Joe Wieskamp free throws with 27 seconds left before Watson, Jr., connected on a contested 3 to pull Nebraska to within one. After Connor McCaffery made 1-of-2 free throws, Palmer drove for the game-tying layup with 12 seconds left and Bohannon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

There were three ties and five lead changes in overtime before Nebraska grabbed the lead with 10 seconds left on a Harris layup. Iowa had the ball with 10 seconds left and got a look for Bohannon, but his attempt was blocked by Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson to end the game.

“The kid made a great play,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He recognized it and came a good distance to close out. (Jordan) is in a tough situation because you want to shot fake, but you can’t because you’re not sure how much time is left because it was off a pass. Give credit to defender.”

Iowa finished the game shooting 43.5 percent with 10 3-point field goals, but the Hawkeyes made just 21-of-32 free throw attempts. Nebraska shot 51.5 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Garza led Iowa with 25 points, making 10-of-16 field goals and grabbing seven rebounds. Bohannon finished with 20 points after making 6-of-12 field goals, including four 3-pointers. Bohannon also had five assists.

Wieskamp added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Moss finished with 10 points and six boards.

Nebraska had three players reach the 20-point mark. Palmer led the team with 27 points, while Watson, Jr., and Isaiah Roby both scored 23.