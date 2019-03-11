Northwest Iowa man gets 15 year prison term on gun, drugs charges

A 47-year-old northwest Iowa man who was carrying drugs and gun when he was arrested has been sentenced to more than 15 years in a federal prison.

Todd Christopher Moritz of Estherville was on a motorcycle in June of 2017 when police tried to arrest him. Moritz crashed the motorcycle and ran. Officers who caught him seized more than seven grams of meth, baggies, a digital scale and eight cell phones. He was also carrying a loaded gun. The serial number on the gun had been scratched off.

Moritz pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)