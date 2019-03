A woman from northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for selling meth out of her home.

Thirty-three-year-old Jamie Williams of Sanborn lived within a thousand feet of the Harley Melvin Sanborn Middle School. Prosecutors say she sold about six pounds of meth out of her home over a three year period.

Authorities found 120 grams of pure meth in her purse when the home was searched in January of last year.