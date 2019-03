Police in Waterloo are investigating the suspicious death of a teenager.

On Sunday morning, officers were called to a residential street where they found an unresponsive male lying face down on the sidewalk. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Tayshaun Jenkins. Initial reports indicated it was a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators say no other information about Jenkins’ death is being released until they receive the autopsy results.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)