Iowa State hangs tough but fall in Big 12 Women’s tourney title game

No. 13 Iowa State (25-8) made a valiant effort against No. 1 Baylor (31-1), but the Lady Bears were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to claim the title at the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship 67-49 on Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The loss snapped ISU’s five-game win streak, and was the Cyclones’ first since falling to the Lady Bears on Feb. 23.

In defeat, Iowa State was led by Alexa Middleton’s 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Bridget Carleton added 13 points and six rebounds. Carleton and Middleton were both named to the Championship All-Tournament Team, the first time ISU has had an honoree since 2013 and first time with multiple since 2001.