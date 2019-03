A Page County man will spend time in prison for printing his own money.

Clarinda police were called to the local Casey’s in March of last year after clerks discovered a counterfeit bill. Police reviewed the surveillance tape and arrested 26-year-old Alexander Milledge. A search of his home turned up numerous computer, printers, paper and around $35,000 in counterfeit bills that were in various stages of the printing process.

A judge sentenced Milledge to six months in prison for counterfeiting.