Colorado man arrested in 2015 assault at George Wyth Park

Authorities investigating an attack on a woman at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo more than three years ago say a DNA sample links a Colorado man to the crime.

Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Burt was arrested Tuesday on a willful injury charge in a Denver, Colorado suburb and is awaiting extradition to Black Hawk County. Investigators say Burt was living in Waterloo in July 2015, when a woman reported being attacked while jogging at George Wyth.

She was found semi-conscious — covered in dirt and blood — near a trail by the park’s campground.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)