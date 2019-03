The Iowa State Patrol says one student was injured when an Osage school bus crested a hill and slipped off an icy road around nine o’clock this morning.

The bus struck a power pole, and a live line landed on top of the bus. The power company shut off the power and the students and driver were rescued from the bus.

The State Patrol reports a 10-year-old male student was taken to the Mitchell County Hospital. His condition was not available.